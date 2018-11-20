Pashinyan reiterates intention to demand explanation from President of Belarus

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated that he will demand an explanation from President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko regarding the latter’s disclosure of matters discussed behind closed-doors at a CSTO meeting to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Belarus.

In response to a question of ARMENPRESS during a news conference today, Pashinyan emphasized that what he had said earlier about this matter continues to be effective.

Addressing the Belarusian foreign ministry’s response, Pashinyan noted that Armenia has responded to it. “I’ve personally voiced whatever I had to say, and my interlocutor in this issue is personally the Belarusian president, from whom I haven’t gotten any response. And what I have said remains in force. And there is no doubt that what I had said will take place. Meaning, I will demand explanations regarding what took place and several other processes,” Pashinyan said.

He added that he isn’t going to remain silent over any issue concerning the interests of Armenia. Pashinyan emphasized that the government will principally, coherently, also in a collegial environment, protect the national interests of Armenia.

Asked by ARMENPRESS on what will happen if theoretically a consensus will be failed to be reached in December regarding electing a new CSTO Secretary General, Pashinyan said: “If no consensus happens, we will continue working in the direction of achieving consensus, because decisions are made through a consensus in the CSTO”.

