Pashinyan wears Armenian flag necktie to news conference
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan showed up to a news conference today wearing a tie in the colors of the Armenian flag.
“I once said earlier that I wear exclusively Armenian-made clothing – with the exception of the tie, which I was unable to find at that time. Manufacturers have reacted, and today immediately ahead of the press conference I received two ties, one of which I am wearing now,” he said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
