Number of ministers to be reduced – Armenia’s acting PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the government’s composition will change, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press conference with reporters, Pashinyan said there will not be 17 ministers after the upcoming parliamentary elections. “Today we have 17 ministers, but their number will be reduced after the elections. There also will be changes in terms of functions of the ministers, the level of responsibility will expand”, he said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to assess the government’s activity according to the set tasks. “We have a situation. I don’t know whether it is unprecedented or not, in any case it is unprecedented in terms of a very visible past when the political force, the political team or the political figure fulfills all duties before the public by 100%”, he said.

The acting PM assessed the government’s activity as productive, adding that the government had a task to solve and solved it. “The government’s task was to prepare for the economic revolution, moreover, I want to draw your attention on the fact that our program is a five-year program, rather than a three-month program, also in the context of the implementation of the duties assumed by the government. And in this regard the government has fulfilled its task by 100%”, Pashinyan said, adding: “But this doesn’t mean that the government has carried out its activity without any shortcoming, this doesn’t mean that I am satisfied with the work of ministers, and that of mine. In general, I have never been and will not be satisfied with my work at any stage”.

