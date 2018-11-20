Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Pashinyan seeks maximal utilization of EEU opportunities


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sees great opportunities for Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

“I believe that great opportunities exist in the Eurasian Economic Union, and, as I have obliged before our people, I will do everything in order for these opportunities to be utilized at their best,” Pashinyan said today at a news conference.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




