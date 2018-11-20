Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Vladimir Badalyan relieved from position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Vladimir Badalyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.

