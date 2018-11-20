Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Garnik Badalyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Garnik Badalyan Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.

