Armenia, Russia expand healthcare cooperation with new agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan and his delegation are in Saratov, Russia on a two-day visit to attend the XIV Interstate Scientific-Practical Conference.

The event is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Microb Scientific-Research Institute of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being, known as the Rospotrebnadzor.

Torosyan delivered congratulatory remarks at the opening of the conference.

He also met with director of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, the healthcare ministry said.

During the meeting the sides reached cooperation agreements with the Microb institute on joint diagnostic tests, and other issues.

Then, the sides signed an agreement between the Armenian healthcare ministry and Russia’s Rospotrebnadzor on cooperation in introducing international medical-sanitary rules.

Armenia is expected to deliver a scientific report during the event.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan