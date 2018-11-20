Knowing the process of criminal cases doesn’t mean interfering in the investigation – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Being aware of, informed about corruption or other cases in Armenia doesn’t mean to interfere in the process of the investigation, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during a press conference in the government, reports Armenpress.

“Numerous criminal cases are accompanied by political matters. Journalists, international organizations, human right advocates ask me questions on these cases, therefore I need to be informed in order to answer to them. The operative accompaniment of these criminal cases is being carried out by the National Security Service, the Police, these two structures are subordinate to the PM. When I was presenting what has happened in connection with the famous wiretapping case, I was asked questions in the international contacts, and therefore I need to be informed. But this doesn’t mean that I somehow interfere in the investigation of the cases”, Pashinyan said.

At the same time, he stated that the investigation of many cases became possible thanks to the fact that he became the PM of Armenia.

“If the previous PM continued to serve, none of these cases would be investigated or their investigation would be so as it was until now”, Pashinyan added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan