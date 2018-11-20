Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Booklet featuring ARMENPRESS photos presented at NATO headquarters


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian mission at NATO has presented a booklet on the country’s sightseeing locations and cultural heritage at the organization’s headquarters in Brussels, the foreign ministry said.

The booklet features the photo album of Armenian historic-cultural monuments provided by ARMENPRESS news agency.  The photos depict the unique combination of ancient monuments across Armenia and the innovative solutions of Yerevan.

The English-language booklet was first presented during an annual charity bazaar at NATO and was praised by visitors.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




