Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Armenia’s Mission participates in NATO Charity Bazaar


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Mission to NATO participated on November 18 in the annual NATO Charity Bazaar at the organization’s headquarters, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

This year the event was attended by NATO’s 39 member and partner states.

During the event the visitors got acquainted with the various types of Armenian brandy and wine, pastry goods, as well as handmade souvenirs and jewelry at the Armenian pavilion.

The Yerevan Brandy Company and ARMENPRESS news agency greatly contributed to the participation of Armenia’s Mission in the NATO Charity Bazaar. All proceeds from the Charity Bazaar are provided for implementation of programs of various international charity organizations.




