Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-11-18

YEREVAN, 20 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.39 drams to 484.70 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.30 drams to 553.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.38 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.01 drams to 622.16 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 27.80 drams to 19036.76 drams. Silver price up by 0.99 drams to 223.78 drams. Platinum price up by 20.60 drams to 13152.44 drams.