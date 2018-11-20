President Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on the occasion of his birthday, wishing him good health and all the best.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian particularly noted that Armenians highly appreciate Patriarch Kirill’s personal contribution to the strengthening and development of Armenian-Russian friendly relations.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan