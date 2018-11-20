People’s right and security are priorities for NK conflict settlement – Acting FM meets with CoE Commissioner for Human Rights

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Strasburg on a working visit, met with CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic on November 20.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, the interlocutors referred to the agreements reached during the Yerevan visit of the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights in September and the results, recording with satisfaction that the regular meetings give an opportunity to discuss the developments in the sphere of human rights in Armenia, the cooperation with the Commissioner’s office and the prospects for joint projects.

Speaking about the upcoming early parliamentary elections in Armenia, the acting FM emphasized that the organization of free and fair elections in line with international standards is an important priority for the Government of Armenia.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Dunja Mijatovic also referred to the international efforts aimed at the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan introduced to the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights the approaches of Armenia for the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The acting Foreign Minister emphasized that the Karabakh conflict is first of all about people the rights and security of whom are important priorities.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan