LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-11-18

LONDON, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.49% to $1941.00, copper price up by 1.26% to $6245.00, lead price up by 2.23% to $2017.00, nickel price down by 1.19% to $11240.00, tin price up by 0.80% to $19520.00, zinc price up by 1.65% to $2612.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.