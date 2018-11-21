California wildfires: Death toll rises to 81

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The number of people killed in massive wildfires in California’s Butte County has reached 81, Associated Press reported. A total of 84 people have been killed so far in the wildfires.

699 persons are declared missing.

Over 500 square kilometers of land were burnt and more than 12.000 buildings were destroyed in the Camp Fire.

Earlier US President Donald Trump approved major disaster declaration for California.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan