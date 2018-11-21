US imposes sanctions on Russian, Syrian and Iranian companies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The United States has imposed new sanctions on the Syrian, Iranian and Russian companies, this time for helping to provide Iranian oil supplies to Damascus by the assistance of the Russian side, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the US, Tehran uses these sums to finance the guards of the Islamic revolution and terrorist groups.

The US administration representatives said all those who will continue supporting the Syrian government will appear under sanctions.

The Russian parliamentarians already announced that Moscow will continue fulfilling its commitments with Syria and expressed confidence that the new US sanctions will have no impact on the Russian economy.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan