US suspends financial aid to Pakistan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The United States has suspended the payments to Pakistan as Islamabad has done nothing for Washington, US President Donald Trump said, TASS reported.

“I want Pakistan to help us. We no longer pay 1.3 billion USD to Pakistan. We pay them nothing because they did nothing to help us”, Trump said.

On November 19 Trump tweeted noting: “We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING!”

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan