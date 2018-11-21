President of Artsakh visits North America Western Prelacy of Great House of Cilicia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 20 visited the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America of the Holy See of the Great House of Cilicia and met there with Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, members of the central executive and religious councils and representatives of the local Armenian community, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting addressed issues related to domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, its social and economic development, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement and Homeland-Diaspora ties.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America of the Holy See of the Great House of Cilicia for the emphasized attention paid to Artsakh, acknowledging their role in enhancing the Motherland -Diaspora ties, solving pan-Armenian issues and maintaining the Armenian national identity.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles Armen Baibourtyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan