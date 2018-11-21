President’s Office moves back to 26 Baghramyan building

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian President’s Office will be re-located back to 26 Baghramyan– the building that was formerly housing the head of state. Currently the Armenian president’s seat is at 47 Mashtots Avenue in Yerevan.

The bill on amending the law that regulates the issue was adopted today in parliament.

Earlier this year 26 Baghramyan was designated as the Prime Minister’s Office, and 47 Mashtots as the Presidential Office. At the same time, the building in Republic Square was provided to the staff of the government, but it was later too given to the PM’s staff.

“The government, led by the Prime Minister, believes that the prime minister can implement the leadership of the government’s activities and coordination of its work through one seat. In addition, we think that the historically-significant 26 Baghramyan must be returned to the President, who is also the head of state,” deputy minister of justice Arthur Hovhannisyan said.

He mentioned that the move is symbolic.

54 MPs voted in favor, 2 abstained.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan