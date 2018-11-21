School principals suspected in embezzling funds written off as salaries for bogus employees

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. School principals in several provinces are suspected in embezzling state funds, police said.

Law enforcement agencies have launched investigations into misconduct in the public school of Lenughi, a village in the Armavir province. Police said the principal and accountant of the school have written off funds as a salary for a guard from 2014 – 2018, who never even showed up for work, and embezzled the money. The two are suspected in appropriating 2,5 million drams.

A similar investigation is underway in the Aygevan village of the same province. The school principal is suspected in embezzling more than 2 million drams with the same method – filing employment records by the names of relatives and appropriating the money.

A probe into the very same type of misconduct is also underway involving the school principal of Araks village, Armavir.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan