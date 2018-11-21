German dual education system introduced in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. A German dual education system is being introduced in Armenia, that will encourage local economic development and will increase the employment of young people in the sectors of winemaking, tourism, IT and precision engineering.

The program is being introduced within the framework of the project implemented by the ministry of education and science of Armenia and the GIZ.

“Great attention for this system has led to economic growth in various countries,” deputy minister of education and science Hovhannes Hovhannisyan said.

European Foundation for Education project leader Didier Gelibert attached importance to the world-based learning (WBL) system and said that huge work has been carried out in one year.

He said that experts have worked on the 2019-2025 concept of WBL in Armenia.

“Taking into consideration the labor code of Armenia, the format of an agreement signed between a private company and a student has been developed with the purpose of the institutional establishment of the cooperation,” he said.

