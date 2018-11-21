Mkhitaryan back to London

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned to London after the matches of the national team, reports Armenpress.

Mkhitaryan has already trained with the teammates of Arsenal.

Arsenal’s next match will take place on November 25 with Bournemouth at 17:30 Yerevan time.

