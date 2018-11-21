Armen Melkonyan relieved from position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya and Algeria
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on relieving Armen Melkonyan from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya and Algeria, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.
According to the President’s another decree, Armen Melkonyan has also been relieved from the post of Armenia’s Plenipotentiary Representative to the League of Arab States.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:12 Armenian man appeared on runway after failing to board shuttle bus at airport, Moscow authorities say
- 16:05 Healthcare ministry bans Serbian-made unregistered medication in circulation
- 15:47 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary takes part in CIS Moscow annual meeting
- 15:34 Acting foreign minister of Armenia meets ECHR President in Strasbourg
- 15:21 Eurasian Economic Union to have its own jewelry brand
- 15:17 Armenia negotiations with investors having concrete proposals in nuclear power sector
- 15:06 Iran slams American sanctions as ‘unproductive, illogical and inefficient’
- 14:58 Armenia-Iran energy cooperation cannot face problem – acting minister on US sanctions
- 14:26 Armenia to build most low-cost TPP in 26 months
- 14:20 Absence of public’s demand among reasons why no U-turn will take place in Armenia’s foreign policy – Yelk faction
- 14:19 U.S. Embassy officials discuss elections assistance with Armenia's Central Electoral Commission
- 14:10 Acting defense minister gets acquainted with service conditions of Armenian peacekeepers in Afghanistan’s Camp Marmal military base
- 14:09 Exports grew 12% on background of economic decline, says Pashinyan
- 13:54 Any investment project on use of public resource should be carried out in competitive manner - Pashinyan
- 13:33 Aircompany Armenia joins Black Friday bonanza
- 13:23 Karen Grigoryan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt
- 13:19 Armen Melkonyan relieved from position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya and Algeria
- 13:18 Yelk faction dismisses administrative resource accusations over Pashinyan’s provincial visit ahead of election
- 13:13 Government has agreement with investors over 500 mln USD investments – Pashinyan
- 13:08 ‘If necessary Armen Sarkissian uses his experience and personal ties to contribute to solving foreign policy issues’ – comment on media reports
- 12:58 Official results of voting must accurately express voters’ will, Pashinyan says during visit to Aragatsotn province
- 12:55 My Step alliance to participate in upcoming elections under slogan “Happy individual, caring society and powerful state”
- 12:33 Transportation minister visits Tranche 3 section of North-South project, tasks to maintain quality and accelerate construction
- 12:22 Mkhitaryan back to London
- 12:12 Agreement on Armenia’s accession to EAEU presented at WTO
- 12:10 School principals suspected in embezzling funds written off as salaries for bogus employees
- 12:07 Veolia Jur fined 10,000,000 drams
- 12:02 German dual education system introduced in Armenia
- 12:00 Interpol elects South Korea's Kim Jong-yang as president
- 11:58 Stability of banking, financial-economic system good precondition for investing in Armenia – President Sarkissian
- 11:49 Talks over gas tariffs are underway, says acting minister Garegin Baghramyan
- 11:40 President’s Office moves back to 26 Baghramyan building
- 11:35 Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
- 11:26 French-Armenian opera singer Adam Barro to perform in Gyumri church as homage to Spitak earthquake victims
- 11:00 Extraordinary session begins in Parliament, MPs to debate 2019 state budget draft – LIVE
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 3099 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
23:27, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2743 times Nikol Pashinyan demands respect from CSTO allies, expects explanations from Belarus and Kazakhstan
16:17, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2530 times Chief of Staff- Secretary General of Armenia’s Parliament participates in international conference in Kyiv
18:30, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2425 times American State Department, Treasury delegation visits Armenia for Iran sanctions policy discussions
11:19, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2364 times Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation