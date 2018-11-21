Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Karen Grigoryan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, Karen Grigoryan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration