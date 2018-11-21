Any investment project on use of public resource should be carried out in competitive manner - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government wants to run a policy so that any investment project relating to the use of public resource is implemented in a competitive way in order to avoid all possible risks, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the community leaders of Aragatsotn province, reports Armenpress.

“But there is also an approach according to which it will not be right to stop the projects which are at the implementation stage. In other words, people have worked, reached agreements and formed plans. We must somehow complete these projects even if we don’t like it. Taking into account also the transition stage, the fact that we bear the duties of the previous government, we need to observe these projects, make them better and implement them in order to pass this transition stage”, Pashinyan said.

He added that after passing the transition stage all projects relating to the use of public resource must be implemented by competitiveness principle so that everything will be right, and the government will be convinced that the projects in Armenia are being carried out in the best terms.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan