Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Acting defense minister gets acquainted with service conditions of Armenian peacekeepers in Afghanistan’s Camp Marmal military base


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan visited the Camp Marmal military base in Afghanistan where he got acquainted with the service conditions of the Armenian peacekeepers, reports Armenpress.

Defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted a video on Facebook where the acting minister talks to the Armenian peacekeepers and gets acquainted with their service conditions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration