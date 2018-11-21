Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Armenia to build most low-cost TPP in 26 months


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The energy market model in Armenia will be improved and the sector will shift from the single buyer-seller model to a more liberal model, according to caretaker minister of energy and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan.

Speaking at a press conference today, he said that a competitive arena will be created in the energy sector.

“Each circle will be responsible for the problems it has caused. As a result of the new market model it is envisaged to ensure increase in the inter-border trade, which will enable to import cheaper electricity energy,” he said.

Speaking about the ministry’s activities of the past six months, he pointed out the contract on building a new combined steam-gas cycle power block in the territory of the Yerevan TPP.

He said it will be the most low-cost thermal plant in Armenia. “The construction process will last 26 months. The unit will have 250 employees”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




