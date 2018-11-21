Iran slams American sanctions as ‘unproductive, illogical and inefficient’

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Iran has slammed the American sanctions as ‘unproductive, illogical and inefficient’, adding that they will definitely fail and will not produce the desired results aspired by their planners’, IRNA reports.

“They will sooner or later realize that such a mindset is worthless”, Iranian foreign ministry representative Bahram Qasemi said.

Qasemi’s statement was in response to the November 20 new US sanctions against nine individuals and entities for the alleged shipping of the Iranian oil to Syria and for the so-called financing of Hezbollah and Hamas.



Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan



