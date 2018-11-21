Armenia negotiations with investors having concrete proposals in nuclear power sector

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is negotiating with Russian, Chinese and French investors having specific proposals in the atomic energy sector.

Caretaker minister of energy and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan told reporters today that all proposals will be studied and depending on their appeal, as well as compatibility with Armenia’s conditions, a decision will be made.

Speaking about renewable energy, he also noted that in the coming two-three years it is expected to develop a tender package for a 100-120 MW solar power station.

“There is a pilot program that we want to carry out. During the recent Energy Week in Armenia we also spoke with representatives of Siemens, who said that they will consider the implementation of a pilot program on a small accumulative station in Armenia with grant money,” he said.

