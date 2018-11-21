Acting foreign minister of Armenia meets ECHR President in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Guido Raimondi in Strasbourg on November 20, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the acting FM valued the cooperation with the ECHR and stated that the multilateral platforms are important for small states to express the sovereign equality, but today when this multilateral platform faces new challenges, the importance of cooperation over promotion of universal interests becomes more relevant.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated that this system of human rights is unique and can be really effective only in case of practical democracy.

The officials also exchanged views on deepening and further raising the efficiency of Armenia’s cooperation with the ECHR.

The acting FM introduced the official on the recent domestic political developments of Armenia. He also touched upon Armenia’s positions and approaches on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

Introducing the judicial process launched by Azerbaijan against citizen of Armenia Karen Ghazaryan, who is currently in the Azerbaijani captivity, the acting FM said the involvement of person suffering health problems by the violation of international humanitarian law is condemnable.

