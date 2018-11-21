Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Healthcare ministry bans Serbian-made unregistered medication in circulation


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. At the order of the Armenian healthcare minister, the circulation of Serbian-made (Zdravle) Spasmalgon, 500mg+5mg+0,1mg tablets, serial number 1801800 (expiration date 12.2019) in the country have been banned.

The healthcare ministry said that the medication is not registered in Armenia.

The ministry has ordered the importer to recall all batches from pharmacies and medical facilities nationwide.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




