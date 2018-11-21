Armenian man appeared on runway after failing to board shuttle bus at airport, Moscow authorities say

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian investigators have launched a criminal investigation on violating airport safety requirements of flights after a Boeing 737 struck and killed an Armenian citizen on the runway of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow’s investigative authorities said.

The man, a 25-year-old Armenian national, is said to have arrived in Moscow from Spain after being deported. He was on his way to Armenia. The plane that struck him on the tarmac was a taxiing Boeing 737 operated by Aeroflot bound for Athens. The plane continued the takeoff and landed safely in Greece.

According to preliminary information the victim checked in for the Moscow-Yerevan flight and headed toward the shuttle bus with other passengers to board the plane.

“Later, in circumstances that are yet to be determined, the young man went in an unknown direction in the runway area upon boarding the shuttle bus”, investigators said, adding that he was hit by a taxiing Boeing 737 on the number 2 runway of Sheremetyevo.

Russia has set up a special commission to probe the fatal incident at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport when a 25-year-old Armenian citizen was struck and killed by an airplane on the runway. The investigation will last ten days, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency director Alexander Neradko said, according to TASS.

He said that the plane that struck the man was operated by Aeroflot.

Neradko declined to comment on details of the incident until the probe is completed.

According to Interfax, the plane that hit the man landed in Athens with a damaged fuselage.

Athens airport told Interfax that the Boeing 737 landed at 22:50 local time and emergency personnel immediately examined the aircraft.

Biological traces and damages were discovered on the external parts of the fuselage. The aircraft has been temporarily grounded.

