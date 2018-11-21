Following the velvet revolution new prospects for cooperation with the UN have emerged – Acting Deputy PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia Shamsbi Sharp a session on the mid-term review of the cooperation program between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) took place on November 21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of Tigran Avinyan, greeting the participants of the session, the acting Deputy PM said that the Government attaches great importance to the cooperation with the UN and its specialized bodies. He noted that thanks to joint efforts Armenia has recorded major success in the implementation of 203 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Tigran Avinyan recalled that recently they held the first session of the board of directors of National Innovation Center for Sustainable Development Goals.

The acting Deputy PM emphasized that following the velvet revolution that took place in April-May 2018 new prospects for further enhancing and strengthening the cooperation with the UN emerged. He added that the priorities of the Government are the further development of democratic institutions, rule of law and protection of human rights, as well as creation of a system of effective administration and ensuring inclusive economic development.

According to Avinyan, the reforms will go on in a faster pace following the upcoming early parliamentary elections, which undoubtedly will be the freest and most transparent in the history of the 3rd Republic of Armenia, for which Armenia closely cooperates with the UN and particularly with the UNDP.

Shamsbi Sharp noted in his speech that it’s already 25 years the UNDP operates in Armenia and is a strategic partner for the Armenian Government. The UNDP Resident Representative highly appreciated the cooperation between Armenia and its international donors.

During the session that sides noted that the mid-term review of the cooperation program between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the UNDP gives an opportunity to re-evaluate the works done during the past years and move forward making the necessary corrections.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan