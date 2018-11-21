Nikol Pashinyan announced rally on November 24

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has decided to organize a rally in Yerevan, Pashinyan announced about this in a Facebook live broadcast.

“I invite everybody to participate in the pan-Yerevan rally on November 24 at 10:00 from the opposite sidewalk of the Military University of New Nork district of Yerevan. The rally will be an unusual one, nearly like the ones we held during the days of the revolution. I mean we will start from New Nork and will pass through many streets of Yerevan. We will try to visit as many administrative districts as possible. I hope we will have a nice walk that day”, Pashinyan said.

