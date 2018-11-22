Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Extraordinary session begins in Parliament, lawmakers to vote – LIVE


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session launched in Parliament of Armenia on November 22, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers will vote for the 2019 state budget draft, as well as for a number of other bills.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




