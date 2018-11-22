YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama's new book "Becoming" has sold more than 1.4 million copies in all formats during the first seven days since it hit shelves on November 13, CNN reported.

The former first lady's memoir about her Chicago roots and her time in the White House is also popular overseas, where it's a bestseller in Europe and Scandinavia and the No. 1 adult nonfiction title in the U.K., according to publisher Penguin Random House, CNN reported.

This feat follows another milestone earlier in the week, when Barnes & Noble announced that "Becoming" gave the bookseller "the biggest first-week sales of any book this year."

Beyond just this year, B&N said "Becoming" had "the best first-week sales of an adult book since 'Go Set a Watchman' published in July, 2015."

It has been nearly two years since the Obamas left the White House, but there is still intense interest in the former president and first lady.

"Becoming" remains No. 1 on the online lists kept by both the Amazon and Barnes & Noble websites.

"Becoming" is almost certain to rank No. 1 on the New York Times best selling books list, which comes out later on Wednesday. As for Michelle’s husband, the former president is working on finishing his own memoir.