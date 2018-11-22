President of Artsakh meets with philanthropist Jerry Turpanjian in LA

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 21 had a meeting with philanthropist Jerry Turpanjian in Los Angeles, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting addressed issues on the implementation of diverse programs in Artsakh with a special attention put on the development of education and science spheres.

The President thanked Jerry Turpanjian for continuous support shown to Artsakh, rating high his patriotic activity.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan