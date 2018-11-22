Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Artsakh President meets with representatives of Armenian Assembly of America Western Region


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 21 met in Los Angeles with representatives of the Armenian Assembly of America Western Region, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President commended the Assembly's activity in solving issues of pan-Armenian significance and enhancing the Homeland-Diaspora ties, expressing his satisfaction over the high level of cooperation with Artsakh.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




