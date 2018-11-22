Armenia sacks Permanent Representative to CSTO Davit Virabyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has recalled Davit Virabyan from the position of Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of Armenia to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

According to Sarkissian’s Office the recalling was made upon the recommendation of caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan