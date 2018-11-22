Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Armenia sacks Permanent Representative to CSTO Davit Virabyan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has recalled Davit Virabyan from the position of Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of Armenia to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

According to Sarkissian’s Office the recalling was made upon the recommendation of caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration