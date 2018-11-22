Armenia appoints new Permanent Representative at Collective Security Treaty Organization

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. At the recommendation of caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Victor Biyagov to serve as the new Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of Armenia to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) – replacing Davit Virabyan, who was sacked earlier today, Sarkissian's Office said.

Biyagov earlier served as head of the foreign relations department of the National Assembly (parliament) of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan