Lawmakers approve returning 26 Baghramyan Ave. building to President’s Office

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The parliament has approved relocating the President’s Office back to the 26 Baghramyan building in Yerevan.

Lawmakers adopted the bill on amending the law regulating the issue at second hearing today.

“Within 24 hours after adoption at first hearing there were no recommendation from the author regarding the presidential seat. There was a recommendation from the HHK [Republicans] regarding about the rules of others’ use of the PM’s aircraft and helicopter. Our stance is that this recommendation doesn’t anyhow relate to the bill. The bill only concerns the seats of the president and prime minister,” First Deputy Minister of Justice Arthur Hovhannisyan said in parliament.

64 MPs voted in favor, two voted against and 1 abstained.

The bill was earlier adopted at first hearing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan