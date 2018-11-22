Pashinyan starts using eco paper pens, urges to gradually limit plastic to protect environment

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has replaced the usual pens at his office with paper-made eco pens.

“I replaced the plastic pens at my office with paper eco pens. The use of plastic utensils should be gradually limited for environmental protection,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Pashinyan was using a paper eco pen also during the latest Cabinet meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan