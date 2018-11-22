German foreign ministry calls on Turkish authorities to ensure freedom of thought and expression in country

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Germany Heiko Maas called on the Turkish authorities to ensure freedom of thought and expression, as well as rule of law in the country, Deutsche Welle reports.

The German FM recalled that numerous intellectuals, including artists, writers, journalists, lecturers, are currently jailed in Turkey. There are also German citizens arrested in Turkey with ungrounded accusations.

Heiko Maas said they are going to do everything for these people to be released.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan