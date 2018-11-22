No Armenians among California wildfire victims – preliminary official info

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary information issued by the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, there are no Armenians among the victims of the California wildfires.

Hundreds of people remain missing in the wake of a pair of deadly wildfires that have been burning across both ends of California, USA.

The two monstrous blazes, which both erupted earlier this month, have claimed at least 86 lives while laying waste to a total area of nearly 400 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Officials said that at least 64 of the remains have been positively identified so far.

The vast majority of the deaths -- 83 in total -- were due to the Camp Fire in Northern California's Butte County, making it the deadliest and most destructive wildland fire in the state's history.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan