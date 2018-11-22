Parliament of Artsakh to donate 1.400.000 AMD to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Artsakh will donate 1 million 400 thousand drams to the annual Telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, reports Armenpress.

The Parliament of Artsakh issued a statement which says: “Today, on November 22, the annual Telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will be held within the frames of which Artsakh’s development programs will continue by the donated funds.

Like every year, this year as well the MPs and staff of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh are actively taking part in the Telethon by donating 1.400.000 AMD”.

Last year the Artsakh Parliament donated 1.350.000 AMD to the Fund.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan