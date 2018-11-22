Authorities caution drivers on snowfalls, low visibility in provinces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies has cautioned drivers on snowfalls along the roads of the Vayk and Meghri regions as of 17:00, November 22.

The ministry reports foggy conditions with low visibility (70-100 meters) in the roads of Noyemberyan and Tavush.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to heavy snowfalls.

Snow removal and clearing operations are underway.

More information about the road conditions is available at www.mtcit.am, or the 24/7 ministry hotline – 00374 10 56 25 33.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan