Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-11-18

YEREVAN, 22 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 484.26 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.88 drams to 552.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.38 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.93 drams to 619.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 47.08 drams to 19089.54 drams. Silver price down by 0.32 drams to 224.51 drams. Platinum price up by 14.75 drams to 13171.64 drams.