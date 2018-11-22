Vanetsyan donates salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan visited the Yerevan office of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s TV Marathon accompanied by his son.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, Artur Vanetsyan urged to actively participate in the nationwide fund raising event. The NSS Director assured that all the donated sums will serve their goals.
The National Security Service donated over 9.5 million AMD, while Vanetsyan donated his one month’s salary as a personal donation.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:05 Vanetsyan donates salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
- 18:46 515 convicts released from jails under amnesty law
- 17:55 Nikol Pashinyan signs all documents necessary for granting Jirayr Sefilian with Armenian citizenship
- 17:38 Authorities caution drivers on snowfalls, low visibility in provinces
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-11-18
- 17:32 Republicans unveil motto for general election
- 17:30 Asian Stocks - 22-11-18
- 17:21 Parliament of Artsakh to donate 1.400.000 AMD to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2018
- 17:02 Fatal crashes happen mostly due to speeding, says police chief, dismissing ‘mild treatment’ opinions
- 16:55 Armenia Airways to invest 6,6 billion drams
- 16:40 Government to allocate more than 205 million drams in subventions to six provinces
- 16:36 Acting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan meets with Armenian designers
- 16:22 We know who can be engaged in distribution of electoral bribes and keep them in our spotlight, says Police Chief
- 16:19 Pashinyan withdraws bill banning drivers to exit vehicles when pulled over for further discussions
- 15:38 The appointment of former officials to office means there was no widespread corruption in the past, argues Sharmazanov
- 15:37 National police chief to personally visit provinces across Armenia during campaigning period to ensure law and order
- 15:35 Road leading to Upper Lars re-opened
- 15:19 IT and engineering startup companies to receive tax privilege
- 15:05 Rain threatens to cause mudslides amid California wildfires
- 14:35 Artsakh’s 2019 state budget bill submitted for Parliament’s discussion
- 14:24 Giant dust storm sweeps across Australian state
- 14:16 Caretaker First Deputy PM slams 'disgraceful' violations at HPPs
- 14:03 Anyone voting for Republicans will directly cast ballot for Serzh Sargsyan, argues Yelk MP Alen Simonyan
- 13:47 Authorities probe violations at 150 small HPPs in Armenia
- 13:33 No Armenians among California wildfire victims – preliminary official info
- 13:27 Government’s strategic direction is to preserve Armenia’s biodiversity – acting PM
- 12:50 Third-series Armenian banknotes enter circulation
- 12:22 Armenia to receive largest grant in nature protection sector
- 12:14 Armenia, Russia sign agreement on creation of international bureau for investigation of aviation incidents
- 12:08 German foreign ministry calls on Turkish authorities to ensure freedom of thought and expression in country
- 12:08 Recalled Armenian CSTO envoy to continue service at foreign ministry in Yerevan
- 11:53 Denmark suspends Saudi weapon export approvals over Khashoggi, Yemen concerns
- 11:51 Pashinyan starts using eco paper pens, urges to gradually limit plastic to protect environment
- 11:46 CBA President addresses message on 25th anniversary of introduction of Armenian dram
- 11:39 Parliament approves 2019 state budget
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 3643 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
23:27, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2864 times Nikol Pashinyan demands respect from CSTO allies, expects explanations from Belarus and Kazakhstan
16:17, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2636 times Chief of Staff- Secretary General of Armenia’s Parliament participates in international conference in Kyiv
18:30, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2510 times American State Department, Treasury delegation visits Armenia for Iran sanctions policy discussions
11:19, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2469 times Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation