LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.67% to $1953.50, copper price down by 0.35% to $6218.00, lead price down by 0.95% to $1977.00, nickel price down by 1.07% to $11140.00, tin price down by 0.56% to $19475.00, zinc price down by 0.58% to $2576.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:00 Hayastan Fund’s annual telethon raises $11,106,633
- 09:01 European Stocks - 22-11-18
- 08:58 US stocks stood at - 22-11-18
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-11-18
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-11-18
- 08:55 Oil Prices - 22-11-18
- 11.22-21:12 President Sarkissian donates half of his annual salary to Hayastan All Armenian Fund
- 11.22-21:05 Nikol Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of Armenia’s national currency
- 11.22-20:05 Vanetsyan donates salary to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
- 11.22-18:46 515 convicts released from jails under amnesty law
- 11.22-17:55 Nikol Pashinyan signs all documents necessary for granting Jirayr Sefilian with Armenian citizenship
- 11.22-17:38 Authorities caution drivers on snowfalls, low visibility in provinces
- 11.22-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-11-18
- 11.22-17:32 Republicans unveil motto for general election
- 11.22-17:30 Asian Stocks - 22-11-18
- 11.22-17:21 Parliament of Artsakh to donate 1.400.000 AMD to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2018
- 11.22-17:02 Fatal crashes happen mostly due to speeding, says police chief, dismissing ‘mild treatment’ opinions
- 11.22-16:55 Armenia Airways to invest 6,6 billion drams
- 11.22-16:40 Government to allocate more than 205 million drams in subventions to six provinces
- 11.22-16:36 Acting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan meets with Armenian designers
- 11.22-16:22 We know who can be engaged in distribution of electoral bribes and keep them in our spotlight, says Police Chief
- 11.22-16:19 Pashinyan withdraws bill banning drivers to exit vehicles when pulled over for further discussions
- 11.22-15:38 The appointment of former officials to office means there was no widespread corruption in the past, argues Sharmazanov
- 11.22-15:37 National police chief to personally visit provinces across Armenia during campaigning period to ensure law and order
- 11.22-15:35 Road leading to Upper Lars re-opened
- 11.22-15:19 IT and engineering startup companies to receive tax privilege
- 11.22-15:05 Rain threatens to cause mudslides amid California wildfires
- 11.22-14:35 Artsakh’s 2019 state budget bill submitted for Parliament’s discussion
- 11.22-14:24 Giant dust storm sweeps across Australian state
- 11.22-14:16 Caretaker First Deputy PM slams 'disgraceful' violations at HPPs
- 11.22-14:03 Anyone voting for Republicans will directly cast ballot for Serzh Sargsyan, argues Yelk MP Alen Simonyan
- 11.22-13:47 Authorities probe violations at 150 small HPPs in Armenia
- 11.22-13:33 No Armenians among California wildfire victims – preliminary official info
- 11.22-13:27 Government’s strategic direction is to preserve Armenia’s biodiversity – acting PM
- 11.22-12:50 Third-series Armenian banknotes enter circulation
20:24, 11.19.2018
Viewed 3771 times Why Syrian Armenians are avoiding Turkey – Turkish journalist publishes article in Al-Monitor
23:27, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2945 times Nikol Pashinyan demands respect from CSTO allies, expects explanations from Belarus and Kazakhstan
16:17, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2706 times Chief of Staff- Secretary General of Armenia’s Parliament participates in international conference in Kyiv
18:30, 11.16.2018
Viewed 2572 times American State Department, Treasury delegation visits Armenia for Iran sanctions policy discussions
11:19, 11.17.2018
Viewed 2534 times Armenian president, Italian global leading aerospace, defense company CEO discuss opportunities for cooperation