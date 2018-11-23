Drivers cautioned on snowfalls, foggy conditions in Armenian towns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies reported snowfalls on the roads of Spitak, Vayk and Meghri as of 09:30, November 23.

Foggy conditions have caused low visibility (30-50 meters) in the roads of Tavush and the Vardenyats Pass.

Road supervision agencies are carrying out snow removal and clearing works.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

